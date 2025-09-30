Dubai: New DMCC Wealth Hub To Tap Trillions Of Dollars Of Family Offices, Private Investors

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre announced the establishment of DMCC Wealth Hub to target and boost trillions of dollars worth of assets that are under management in the UAE and the region.

The Hub is targeted at family offices, private investors, and financial firms seeking to establish and expand in Dubai.

It is estimated that Dubai-based family offices control over $1 trillion in assets, placing the city among the fastest-growing global destinations for private wealth. The Hub will also offer structured support for governance, succession, and investment strategies across generations.

With almost 3,400 technology companies, including close to 1,000 Web3 firms, DMCC aims to provide family offices and investors with access to emerging opportunities in AI, digital assets, and fintech alongside traditional asset classes.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said the figure is projected to grow by more than half by the end of the decade.

In addition, the Hub will also cater to the growing inflow of the rich. As previously reported by Khaleej Times, the UAE will attract 9,800 millionaires this year alone, the highest globally.

“Private wealth and family offices are playing an increasingly pivotal role in advancing the UAE's economic diversification journey. With the launch of world-class platforms such as the DMCC Wealth Hub, we are reinforcing the nation's position as a trusted and competitive centre for sustainable wealth and value creation,” said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment.

Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and the Economic Affairs Regulatory Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, added that the Hub provides family offices and private investors with enhanced clarity, regulatory certainty, and world-class support.