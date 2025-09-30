403
Silver Monthly Forecast: October 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver started September around the 40.0000 mark, and it appears to be getting ready to challenge the 50.0000 ratio as the month of October begins. Silver traded in a sideways manner during the month of August and its highs flirting with marks slightly above the 39.1700 level were below the highs produced in July near 39.7000. However, perhaps speculators looked at these highs and correlated them to the bullishness in gold and began to pursue again in September as the two commodities held onto values and showed some speculative buying, this certainly looks like it happened.
- Silver above 50.0000 USD may seem overvalued, but day traders should remember the value of the market should be viewed as a legitimate price no matter what a lonely speculator thinks. Speculative fever has certainly fueled Silver higher and its correlation to record values being produced in Gold should be taken into consideration. Long-term charts will be of little value for technical traders near-term and into October if highs are being explored. Silver should be treated with respect by speculators because it has a track record of producing dangerous moves in the past that have proven costly to many wagering on its direction.
