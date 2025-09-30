403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sumud Flotilla vessel malfunctions, Turkey steps in for rescue
(MENAFN) Early Monday morning, the World Sumud Flotilla vessel Johnny M, which was carrying humanitarian assistance for Gaza, broke down in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel issued a call asking for help, leading Turkey to step in and organize the safe rescue of its travelers.
The vessel, sited in the area of the Mediterranean amid Crete, the island of Cyprus, as well as Egypt, broadcasted a plea for help in the early morning.
The vessel’s chief stated over the radio that water was getting in the engine room.
The travelers, who were on board of the ship, came from many nations, including Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico, as well as Malaysia. Because the passengers were in danger, the Turkish Red Crescent and other officials quickly mobilized and organized the rescue.
The head of the ship of Alma, Semih Fener, which went to help with the rescue, informed a news agency: “(Johnny M) There is no sunken ship, only a technical malfunction. We took 12 people from there and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return to their homes.”
The vessel, sited in the area of the Mediterranean amid Crete, the island of Cyprus, as well as Egypt, broadcasted a plea for help in the early morning.
The vessel’s chief stated over the radio that water was getting in the engine room.
The travelers, who were on board of the ship, came from many nations, including Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico, as well as Malaysia. Because the passengers were in danger, the Turkish Red Crescent and other officials quickly mobilized and organized the rescue.
The head of the ship of Alma, Semih Fener, which went to help with the rescue, informed a news agency: “(Johnny M) There is no sunken ship, only a technical malfunction. We took 12 people from there and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return to their homes.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment