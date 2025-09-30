Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sumud Flotilla vessel malfunctions, Turkey steps in for rescue

2025-09-30 09:45:19
(MENAFN) Early Monday morning, the World Sumud Flotilla vessel Johnny M, which was carrying humanitarian assistance for Gaza, broke down in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel issued a call asking for help, leading Turkey to step in and organize the safe rescue of its travelers.

The vessel, sited in the area of the Mediterranean amid Crete, the island of Cyprus, as well as Egypt, broadcasted a plea for help in the early morning.

The vessel’s chief stated over the radio that water was getting in the engine room.

The travelers, who were on board of the ship, came from many nations, including Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico, as well as Malaysia. Because the passengers were in danger, the Turkish Red Crescent and other officials quickly mobilized and organized the rescue.

The head of the ship of Alma, Semih Fener, which went to help with the rescue, informed a news agency: “(Johnny M) There is no sunken ship, only a technical malfunction. We took 12 people from there and distributed them to other ships. Four people will return to their homes.”

