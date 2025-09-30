Ecloudshealth® & Pverifytm Launch Revolutionary Insurance Verification Solution On Salesforce Platform

EINPresswire/ -- eCloudsHealth, developer of the industry's first native end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solution on Salesforce, today announced a strategic partnership with pVerify™, a DoseSpot™ solution, to launch a comprehensive Insurance Verification application. The integrated solution can be quickly installed and deployed within any Salesforce organization, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in insurance verification for healthcare providers of all sizes.The partnership combines eCloudsHealth's innovative Salesforce-native configuration with pVerify's deep integration across virtually all major healthcare payers, providing users with instant access to commercial insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid verification, including Plan B coverage!"This partnership represents a quantum leap forward in solving one of healthcare's most persistent operational challenges," said Mikael Petersson, CEO of eCloudsHealth. "Insurance verification delays and denials cost the healthcare industry billions annually while creating frustrating experiences for both providers and patients. By integrating pVerify's industry-leading verification capabilities directly into our Salesforce-native configuration, we're eliminating the friction that plagues most revenue cycle management. Healthcare teams can now access comprehensive patient coverage data instantly, without switching between multiple systems, ultimately accelerating cash flow and improving patient care delivery."The solution addresses critical pain points in healthcare operations, where insurance verification delays often create bottlenecks that impact patient scheduling, treatment authorization, and revenue realization."pVerify has a comprehensive arsenal of tools and information that, combined with the eCloudsHealth platform, creates a powerful opportunity for teams to view patient coverage without switching tools, bringing together demographics, compliance data, and billing information and other key components to reduce denials and maximize workflows and reimbursements alike," said Julian Herbert, Chief Product Officer, DoseSpot.Transformative Features Delivering Measurable ImpactThe eCloudsHealth integration with pVerify™ delivers four core capabilities designed to revolutionize insurance verification workflows:Industry-Leading Eligibility Verification The solution provides unmatched detail and clarity through powerful ancillary tools, including MBI lookup, patient demographic verification, insurance discovery, and SNF history. Supported by the largest connected payer network in the market, the platform delivers nearly 100% payer coverage, ensuring comprehensive verification capabilities across all major insurance providers.Intelligent Medicare and Medicaid Recursive Verification Advanced automation features provide automatic detection and verification of Medicare Advantage or Medicaid IPA coverage during Medicare checks. This intelligent verification process saves valuable time for end users while ensuring accuracy and reducing the risk of coverage gaps or errors.Sub-3-Second Speed with Maximized Reimbursements Real-time data access returns eligibility results in under three seconds, contributing to optimized billing transparency and significantly reduced denials. This rapid response time enables healthcare providers to make immediate coverage decisions, streamline patient intake processes, and accelerate revenue cycle completion.Built-in Compliance and Regulatory Tracking The integrated solution maintains strict compliance with federal and state regulations, offering comprehensive Medicare verification, payer requirements tracking, and real-time eligibility validation. This built-in compliance framework reduces administrative burden while ensuring adherence to evolving healthcare regulations.Market Impact and ScalabilityThe partnership addresses the growing demand for integrated healthcare technology solutions that can scale from smaller provider practices to large institutional healthcare systems. By leveraging Salesforce's robust infrastructure and security capabilities, the solution provides enterprise-grade reliability while maintaining the flexibility needed for diverse healthcare environments.The integration is particularly timely as healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative costs, and enhance patient experience while navigating complex insurance landscapes and regulatory requirements.About eCloudsHealtheCloudsHealthis pioneering the future of healthcare revenue cycle management with eCloudsRCM™, the first native end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solution built on the Salesforce platform. The company's innovative technology enables healthcare providers and RCM billing companies to complete the entire revenue cycle management process within Salesforce, eliminating fragmented workflows and reducing operational complexity.The platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading clearinghouses and connects to thousands of payers through a single, secure interface, streamlining operations and improving efficiency for healthcare organizations of all sizes.About pVerify™ and DoseSpot™pVerify™ is a comprehensive insurance verification solution from DoseSpot™, providing healthcare organizations with real-time eligibility verification, benefits checking, and compliance tracking capabilities. With deep integration across virtually all major healthcare payers, pVerify delivers industry-leading verification accuracy and speed.DoseSpot™ develops innovative healthcare technology solutions that improve patient care and operational efficiency for healthcare providers nationwide.Availability and ImplementationThe eCloudsHealth insurance verification solution powered by pVerify™ is available immediately for deployment within Salesforce organizations. Healthcare providers interested in implementation can contact eCloudsHealth below for consultation and integration support.

