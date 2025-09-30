IAEA Chief Says Nuclear Power Marked by Realism
(MENAFN) The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mariano Grossi, asserted on Monday that nuclear power is regaining importance on a global scale.
However, he emphasized that this trend should not be described as a “renaissance” but rather as a practical and realistic solution to current energy demands.
Speaking during a security summit in Warsaw, Grossi clarified, “You know when, when we hear this idea of nuclear renaissance, I rather talk about a return to realism.”
Grossi highlighted the pivotal function of nuclear power in bolstering energy security and broadening the energy supply.
He stated that around one hundred nuclear reactors are presently active across Europe.
In 12 of the 27 European Union member states, nuclear energy contributes approximately 25% of the continent’s total electricity, and it accounts for 50% of the clean energy produced.
He also referenced renewed investments and policy shifts within various European countries. “France comes with the new EPRs, the UK comes with Hinkley Point and Sizewell … Belgium has reversed the phase out, Switzerland, doing the same, Czechia and all of the other countries,” Grossi said.
The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) he mentioned is a third-generation pressurized water reactor designed to improve upon earlier models, offering better performance and enhanced safety features.
Looking beyond Europe, Grossi remarked on increasing global attention toward nuclear alternatives.
He shared that nearly every week, he engages with energy officials from African, Latin American, and Central American nations who are exploring the new prospects that nuclear energy now presents.
However, he emphasized that this trend should not be described as a “renaissance” but rather as a practical and realistic solution to current energy demands.
Speaking during a security summit in Warsaw, Grossi clarified, “You know when, when we hear this idea of nuclear renaissance, I rather talk about a return to realism.”
Grossi highlighted the pivotal function of nuclear power in bolstering energy security and broadening the energy supply.
He stated that around one hundred nuclear reactors are presently active across Europe.
In 12 of the 27 European Union member states, nuclear energy contributes approximately 25% of the continent’s total electricity, and it accounts for 50% of the clean energy produced.
He also referenced renewed investments and policy shifts within various European countries. “France comes with the new EPRs, the UK comes with Hinkley Point and Sizewell … Belgium has reversed the phase out, Switzerland, doing the same, Czechia and all of the other countries,” Grossi said.
The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) he mentioned is a third-generation pressurized water reactor designed to improve upon earlier models, offering better performance and enhanced safety features.
Looking beyond Europe, Grossi remarked on increasing global attention toward nuclear alternatives.
He shared that nearly every week, he engages with energy officials from African, Latin American, and Central American nations who are exploring the new prospects that nuclear energy now presents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment