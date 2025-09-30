Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Chief Says Nuclear Power Marked by Realism

2025-09-30 05:08:21
(MENAFN) The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mariano Grossi, asserted on Monday that nuclear power is regaining importance on a global scale.

However, he emphasized that this trend should not be described as a “renaissance” but rather as a practical and realistic solution to current energy demands.

Speaking during a security summit in Warsaw, Grossi clarified, “You know when, when we hear this idea of nuclear renaissance, I rather talk about a return to realism.”

Grossi highlighted the pivotal function of nuclear power in bolstering energy security and broadening the energy supply.

He stated that around one hundred nuclear reactors are presently active across Europe.

In 12 of the 27 European Union member states, nuclear energy contributes approximately 25% of the continent’s total electricity, and it accounts for 50% of the clean energy produced.

He also referenced renewed investments and policy shifts within various European countries. “France comes with the new EPRs, the UK comes with Hinkley Point and Sizewell … Belgium has reversed the phase out, Switzerland, doing the same, Czechia and all of the other countries,” Grossi said.

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) he mentioned is a third-generation pressurized water reactor designed to improve upon earlier models, offering better performance and enhanced safety features.

Looking beyond Europe, Grossi remarked on increasing global attention toward nuclear alternatives.

He shared that nearly every week, he engages with energy officials from African, Latin American, and Central American nations who are exploring the new prospects that nuclear energy now presents.

