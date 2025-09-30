Palestine Supports Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Palestinian leadership has expressed approval of US President Donald Trump's recent efforts to bring an end to the enduring conflict in Gaza, reiterating its readiness to collaborate with Washington and other involved stakeholders in pursuit of peace.
On Monday, President Trump unveiled a comprehensive 20-point initiative during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at halting Israel’s military operations in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
The proposed plan outlines key actions such as exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees, the complete disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a neutral, technocratic Palestinian body to oversee administration of the territory.
“The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace,” stated the Palestinian presidency, as reported by an official Palestinian news outlet.
In its statement, the presidency underscored the significance of a cooperative relationship with Washington in fostering stability in the region.
It reaffirmed “its joint commitment to work with the United States, regional states, and partners to end the war on Gaza through a comprehensive agreement.”
The declaration also emphasized that any lasting resolution must involve a wide-ranging accord.
This would include ensuring the consistent provision of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, facilitating the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, creating protective mechanisms for Palestinian civilians, and ensuring a full Israeli exit from the Gaza Strip.
