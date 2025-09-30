A New Format of Entertainment Arrives in Hyderabad as Green Gold Animation and EBG Group Launch India’s First Chhota Bheem Themed Cafe
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National - 29th September 2025: Green Gold Animation, the creator of India’s most beloved homegrown character Chhota Bheem, announces a strategic partnership with EBG Group to launch Ind’a’s first-ever Chhota Bheem Themed Cafe in Hyderabad. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative that blends entertainment, dining, and retail into a complete family experience.
Hyderabad, home to Green Gold Anima’ion’s headquarters, was a natural choice for the launch. With the first two outlets opening in Hitech City by December 2025, th’ city’s strong urban catchment and cultural connection make it the perfect starting point. From here, the venture aims to expand across India and eventually take the model to global markets.
The cafe will be launched in two formats - a compact express model (25 x 40 ft) and a larger full-scale format (50 x 40 ft). Initially operating under a Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) model, franchise partners will invest while EBG manages operations, branding, and training to deliver a high-quality experience. As part of our expansion plan, we aim to open 300 cafes across India, beginning with 50 outlets in 2026. The project is also expected to create over 250 direct and indirect jobs, ranging from chefs and service staff to merchandising executives and supply-chain support.
The cafe is designed as a child-centric at every step destination where storytelling, food, and play come together. Featuring Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Mighty Raju, and more, it brings the Green Gold universe to life through interactive play zones, storytelling corners, licensed merchandise, and engaging activities. With a smart, kid-friendly design and a safe & healthy environment parents can rely on, the cafe ensures fun and growth for children of all ages. More than just a venue, it’s a celebration hub where parents are part of it, placing family happiness first and creating a joyful destination for every occasion.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation, said“ “Over the last 17 years, Chhota Bheem has grown beyond being just an animated character to becoming a cultural phenomenon loved by millions of children and families across India and beyond. Partnering with EBG Group allows us to extend this universe into a unique, real-world experience where families can bond, play, and create lasting memories together.”
Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of EBG Group, added,“ “We focus on creating experiences that connect with consumers in meaningful ways. By partnering with Green Gold Animation, who share our deep care for our children and their growth, we are bringing together the power of a beloved IP and our expertise in experiential spaces to develop a one-of-a-kind cafe model. This is not just about food, but about creating joyful experiences that families will ”herish.”
Green Gold Animation brings its expertise in IP creation, character ecosystems, storytelling, and licensed merchandise, having b’ilt India’s most beloved homegrown characters like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju, while EBG Group, a rapidly growing multi-sector conglomerate, contributes its strengths in F&B, franchise networks, retail operations, and scale-up capability, guided by a mission to build scalable and responsible brands. Together, the partnership aims to °reate a 360° family entertainment ecosystem that seamlessly blends lifestyle, dining, and play, aligned w’th EBG Group’s broader vision of innovative consumer destinations across wellness, hospitality, and entertainment.
About Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.
Green Gold Ani’ation is India’s premier original animation studio, renowned for creating globally loved IPs like Chhota Bheem and Mighty Little Bheem. Founded by Rajiv Chilaka in 2001, the studio has redefined Indian storytelling for young audiences through culturally rooted, globally resonant stories, delivering 30,000+ minutes of content across TV, film, OTT, and digital platforms. With a team of 900+ artists, Green Gold reaches viewers in over 100 countries through collaborations with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Its expansive ecosystem spans animation, VFX, live-action, licensing, merchandising, and gaming - making it one of the few Indian studios to build enduring character franchises along with a cultural mainstay for children and families.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a fast-growing multi-sector conglomerate with a diversified presence across eight key categories - Mobility, Health, Realty, Lifestyle, Food, Services, Technology, and Education. From pioneering sustainable electric vehicles and physiotherapy-led wellness solutions to redefining smart housing, luxury living, and traditional food experiences, the group continues to build brands that are both aspirational and accessible. With ventures spanning digital marketing, sales outsourcing, franchise development, and education, EBG is shaping industries that matter by combining innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused growth.
