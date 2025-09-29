403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow understands Ankara positions to potentially stop buying Russian’s oil
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked if US pressure might force Ankara to stop buying Russian gas and oil; in response, he stated that Moscow understand Turkey’s position.
Following the 80th UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York, Lavrov told journalists as cited by a news agency that "I don’t want to speculate, but I want to confirm what I always say about Türkiye and any of our other partners: we respect the position of the Turkish Republic, and we have no doubt that the Turkish Republic respects itself and its people."
His comments followed US President Donald Trump's sounded confident of Turkey’s decision to stop buying Russian oil, a topic they likely discussed during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington the day before.
As one of the biggest buyers of Russian energy, Turkey is highly dependent on natural gas imports from Moscow.
Following the 80th UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York, Lavrov told journalists as cited by a news agency that "I don’t want to speculate, but I want to confirm what I always say about Türkiye and any of our other partners: we respect the position of the Turkish Republic, and we have no doubt that the Turkish Republic respects itself and its people."
His comments followed US President Donald Trump's sounded confident of Turkey’s decision to stop buying Russian oil, a topic they likely discussed during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington the day before.
As one of the biggest buyers of Russian energy, Turkey is highly dependent on natural gas imports from Moscow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment