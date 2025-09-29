Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow understands Ankara positions to potentially stop buying Russian’s oil

2025-09-29 09:54:29
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked if US pressure might force Ankara to stop buying Russian gas and oil; in response, he stated that Moscow understand Turkey’s position.

Following the 80th UN General Assembly's high-level week in New York, Lavrov told journalists as cited by a news agency that "I don’t want to speculate, but I want to confirm what I always say about Türkiye and any of our other partners: we respect the position of the Turkish Republic, and we have no doubt that the Turkish Republic respects itself and its people."

His comments followed US President Donald Trump's sounded confident of Turkey’s decision to stop buying Russian oil, a topic they likely discussed during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington the day before.

As one of the biggest buyers of Russian energy, Turkey is highly dependent on natural gas imports from Moscow.

