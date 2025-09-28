Jordan, Germany Partner To Empower Youth Through Advanced Vocational Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- In a move to boost career opportunities and skill development for young Jordanians, the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) signed four key agreements with the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts (ZDH).The agreements were signed under the patronage of Khalid Al-Bakkar, Minister of Labor and VTC Chairperson, and Reem Alabali Radovan, German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.According to a statement from the Ministry of Labor on Sunday, the four agreements were signed at the headquarters of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in the presence of Jordan's Ambassador to Berlin, Fayez Khouri. This step reflects the depth of the Jordanian-German partnership and the Kingdom's vision to empower youth and build a qualified national workforce ready for the global labor market.Al-Bakkar affirmed that these partnerships represent a strategic milestone in Jordan-Germany cooperation, highlighting the importance of activating apprenticeship programs to equip youth with advanced practical skills and connect them to the German labor market. This reflects a national commitment to developing human capital and securing quality job opportunities for young job seekers.He pointed out that signing these agreements aligns with a comprehensive vision to strengthen the capabilities of Jordanian youth with global skills and competencies, ensuring their employment in quality jobs that meet international labor market demands, and promoting apprenticeships as a bridge to sustainable employment.Radovan emphasized the German government's commitment to supporting skilled and qualified workers, noting that the German economy requires approximately 400,000 skilled workers annually, including 250,000 in professional, technical, and craft sectors.She praised the exemplary cooperation with Jordan as a model in developing youth skills and preparing them for international market requirements.Ahmed Al-Gharaibeh, the VTC Director-General, stated that these partnerships are part of the national strategy to qualify youth through advanced training programs, linguistic and cultural preparation, and professional integration opportunities with German companies. This ensures the acquisition of internationally recognized skills and sustainable employment opportunities in various professional and craft sectors in Germany.He added that the Corporation is preparing to expand its programs during 2026-2027, increasing trainee numbers and continuing German language instruction to achieve vocational empowerment and employment goals aligned with the royal vision.Al-Gharaibeh explained that the Corporation has established key partnerships with the ZDH, the Kreishandwerkerschaft Steinfurt-Warendorf, the Koblenz Chamber of Crafts, the Chamber of Crafts for Munich and Upper Bavaria, in addition to its institutes in Marka, Al-Quwaysmeh, and Ain Al-Basha, demonstrating the institutional depth of this cooperation.Attendees were also shown a photo exhibition highlighting the experiences of Jordanian trainees in Germany, underscoring the success of this bilateral collaboration in empowering Jordanian youth and qualifying them for vital professions that meet future labor market needs.This cooperation is part of the "PAM" project (Partnerships for Development-Oriented Vocational Training and Labour Migration), implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.It reflects the shared commitment between Jordan and Germany to develop skills, open opportunities, and build a sustainable professional future for Jordanian youth, reinforcing Jordan's role as a regional model for human capital development in line with the royal vision of empowering youth and preparing them for the global labor market.