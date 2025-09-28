Moldovans Vote in Crucial Parliamentary Election
(MENAFN) Moldovan citizens started casting their ballots on Sunday in a parliamentary election anticipated to determine not only the distribution of power within the legislature but also to influence Chisinau’s pursuit of European Union membership.
Polling commenced at 2,274 stations, with 1,973 located inside Moldova, opening at 7 am local time (0400 GMT) and closing at 9 pm local time (1800 GMT).
“Over 3.6 million ballots were printed for these elections, of which 865 thousand were distributed to polling stations outside the country,” stated Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC).
The CEC also reported that more than 3,400 election observers are overseeing the voting process, including 912 international monitors.
The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu and holding a parliamentary majority since 2021, is challenged by several political coalitions largely comprised of pro-Russian opposition groups.
These alliances have sought to present themselves as credible alternatives to PAS.
Among the contenders opposing the ruling party are the Patriotic bloc, headed by former President Igor Dodon, and the Alternative bloc, which includes Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban and former presidential hopeful Alexandr Stoianoglo among its key figures.
In a recent speech to the European Parliament, Sandu described this election as the “most consequential” since Moldova gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The outcome is widely expected to decide the country’s geopolitical direction.
