Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Seeks To Strengthen Economic, Trade, And Investment Relations With Greece: Finance Minister

Egypt Seeks To Strengthen Economic, Trade, And Investment Relations With Greece: Finance Minister


2025-10-18 02:42:33
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk, affirmed the country's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Greece, focusing on the exchange of expertise and policy dialogue in fiscal management, tax and customs system development, and joint investment promotion.

Speaking during his meeting with Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, Kouchouk said Egypt looks forward to expanding economic, trade, and investment relations with Greece in a manner that reflects the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two nations.

He highlighted Egypt's openness to greater Greek private-sector participation in key strategic sectors of the Egyptian economy and the vast investment opportunities available across various industries.



Kouchouk also underscored Egypt's intent to increase Egyptian private investments in the Greek market, reinforcing mutual economic interests and fostering cross-border growth. He stressed that the private sector has a pivotal role to play in deepening the Egyptian–Greek economic partnership and advancing sustainable development for both countries.

