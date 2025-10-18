Egypt Seeks To Strengthen Economic, Trade, And Investment Relations With Greece: Finance Minister
Speaking during his meeting with Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, Kouchouk said Egypt looks forward to expanding economic, trade, and investment relations with Greece in a manner that reflects the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two nations.
He highlighted Egypt's openness to greater Greek private-sector participation in key strategic sectors of the Egyptian economy and the vast investment opportunities available across various industries.
Kouchouk also underscored Egypt's intent to increase Egyptian private investments in the Greek market, reinforcing mutual economic interests and fostering cross-border growth. He stressed that the private sector has a pivotal role to play in deepening the Egyptian–Greek economic partnership and advancing sustainable development for both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment