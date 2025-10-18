Egypt's Emdad, Saudi Arabia's EMC Launch Joint Industrial Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) During the Third Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference 2025, Emdad Industries-the industrial arm of Egypt's El Tholathia Group-announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia's EMC Company to channel joint investments in the fields of industry and advanced manufacturing.

The partnership includes the establishment of two integrated industrial complexes: one in Egypt's 10th of Ramadan City and another in the Second Industrial Zone in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to enhance economic cooperation and foster the growth of productive sectors in both countries.

The collaboration supports Egypt's Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, reflecting the deep-rooted economic and historical ties between the two nations. It seeks to open new horizons for industrial development, knowledge exchange, and regional economic integration, while contributing to sustainable growth and the creation of joint value and production chains.

The partnership also aligns with wider Arab cooperation initiatives, including major regional projects such as the recently launched large-scale Sports City project in Derna, Libya.

Emdad Industries continues to participate in local and international exhibitions as part of its strategy for modernisation and sectoral expansion, targeting consistent annual growth in the iron and steel industry.

Founded in 2002, El Tholathia Company-the parent firm of Emdad-specialises in the supply and marketing of steel products for civil engineering, petrochemical, and contracting companies. The company manufactures steel plates, beams, and angles, among other products, and aims to maintain annual growth rates between 20% and 30%.