Egypt, Maersk Discuss Cooperation In Green Energy, Shipping, And Gaza Reconstruction

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Saturday with Robert Mærsk Uggla, Chairperson of Denmark's A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, to discuss expanding cooperation in maritime transport, logistics, and green energy projects, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Suez Canal Authority Chairperson Osama Rabie, and Hani El-Nadi, Maersk's Regional Representative for the Middle East and North Africa.

Al-Sisi reaffirmed the“deep strategic partnership” between Egypt's Suez Canal Authority and Maersk, praising the company's projects to produce and supply ships with green fuel - initiatives that enhance Egypt's position as a regional hub for Maersk's operations in container trade and clean energy.

He also commended Maersk's expansion at the Suez Canal Container Terminal in East Port Said, stressing Egypt's commitment to maintaining a favourable investment climate and addressing any challenges facing the company's activities.

Uggla, for his part, thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's“vital role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire and hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit,” noting that these efforts would positively impact regional stability and maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

He reaffirmed Maersk's commitment to close cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority, describing the canal as“the world's most important maritime artery for global supply chains,” and commended its advanced services and upgraded infrastructure.

Uggla added that Maersk's growing investments in Egypt reflected strong confidence in the country's economic stability, expressing interest in supporting Egypt's efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, with East Port Said Port expected to play a pivotal role in that process.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy, the meeting also addressed cooperation in training, knowledge exchange, shipping, logistics, and container terminal operations between Maersk and the Suez Canal Authority.