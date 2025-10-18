Egypt, Maersk Discuss Cooperation In Green Energy, Shipping, And Gaza Reconstruction
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Suez Canal Authority Chairperson Osama Rabie, and Hani El-Nadi, Maersk's Regional Representative for the Middle East and North Africa.
Al-Sisi reaffirmed the“deep strategic partnership” between Egypt's Suez Canal Authority and Maersk, praising the company's projects to produce and supply ships with green fuel - initiatives that enhance Egypt's position as a regional hub for Maersk's operations in container trade and clean energy.
He also commended Maersk's expansion at the Suez Canal Container Terminal in East Port Said, stressing Egypt's commitment to maintaining a favourable investment climate and addressing any challenges facing the company's activities.
Uggla, for his part, thanked President Al-Sisi for Egypt's“vital role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire and hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit,” noting that these efforts would positively impact regional stability and maritime navigation in the Red Sea.
He reaffirmed Maersk's commitment to close cooperation with the Suez Canal Authority, describing the canal as“the world's most important maritime artery for global supply chains,” and commended its advanced services and upgraded infrastructure.
Uggla added that Maersk's growing investments in Egypt reflected strong confidence in the country's economic stability, expressing interest in supporting Egypt's efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip, with East Port Said Port expected to play a pivotal role in that process.
According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy, the meeting also addressed cooperation in training, knowledge exchange, shipping, logistics, and container terminal operations between Maersk and the Suez Canal Authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment