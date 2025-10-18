Health Ministers Adopt 'Cairo Call To Action' To Tackle Breast Cancer Across Eastern Mediterranean

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Health ministers from across the Eastern Mediterranean Region on Tuesday formally adopted the Cairo Call to Action on Breast Cancer during the 72nd session of the World Health Organization's Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO), marking a landmark regional commitment to enhance prevention, early detection, and treatment of breast cancer.

The adoption was followed by a high-level ministerial event hosted by the Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance (EM-NCDA) in partnership with Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population, bringing together government officials, WHO representatives, civil society leaders, and private sector partners to translate the political commitment into tangible action at national and regional levels.

“Addressing breast cancer is a core pillar of our Presidential Initiative on Women's Health, and we are delighted to see this issue prioritised by WHO EMRO,” said Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population.“Through the Cairo Call to Action, we aim to help countries strengthen cancer registries and referral systems so that patient-centred breast cancer care becomes the norm across our region, leaving no woman behind.”

Developed under the Egyptian Presidential Initiative on Women's Health, the Cairo Call to Action provides a unified framework for delivering more efficient, equitable, and patient-focused cancer care throughout the region.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, with over 131,000 new cases reported in 2022. Despite the presence of screening programmes, it continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for an estimated 53,000 fatalities each year.

“The rising burden of breast cancer in our region is placing enormous strain on individuals, families, communities, and health systems,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.“It is encouraging to see health ministries prioritising this challenge. Today's event highlighted WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which aims to reduce breast cancer mortality by 2.5% globally, and the innovative Cairo Call to Action, which offers a practical framework to turn ambition into action.”

Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event underscored the urgent need to close gaps in prevention, diagnosis, and care to meet the goals of WHO's global initiative.

Pelin Incesu, from AstraZeneca Middle East and Africa, said:“Working hand in hand, the public and private sectors can close disparities in breast cancer outcomes across the Middle East and Africa, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care. AstraZeneca is committed to supporting governments in improving patient pathways and addressing late diagnosis, in line with best practices and WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative.”

The Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance emphasised the crucial role of civil society in ensuring that national implementation remains equitable and inclusive.“As a regional network uniting civil society across more than 20 countries, we are proud to offer community insights that support countries in advancing equitable breast cancer care,” said Ibtihal Fadhil, Founder and Chair of the Alliance.

Together, governments, WHO, civil society, and private sector partners have launched a new phase of regional cooperation - one focused on transforming shared commitments into measurable progress in breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment for women across the Eastern Mediterranean.