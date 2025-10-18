Malaysian PM Congratulates Egypt's Al-Sisi On Gaza Peace Deal

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the successful efforts to secure a Gaza peace agreement, the Egyptian presidency said.

In a phone call, Anwar expressed Malaysia's appreciation for the“historic achievement” and praised Egypt's“brilliant success” in organising and hosting the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit. He affirmed his country's full support for Egypt's efforts to end the war.

Al-Sisi reviewed the outcomes of the summit and Egypt's intensive efforts, in coordination with other mediators, to implement the first phase of the US-led plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian president praised Malaysia's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, affirming that the two countries share a vision on the importance of building on current developments to launch a serious political track leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Al-Sisi also noted Egypt's intention to host an international conference for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and said he looked forward to continued coordination with Malaysia in this regard. The Malaysian prime minister welcomed the initiative, announced his country's intention to participate in the conference, and expressed Malaysia's desire to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in full coordination with Egypt.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance them in various fields. Sisi expressed his appreciation for the Malaysian prime minister's visit to Egypt in November 2024, which he said had brought about a significant shift in cooperation.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening joint coordination to consolidate political, trade, and economic relations, as well as expanding partnerships in entrepreneurship, industry, energy, tourism, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and supporting ties between the private sectors of both countries.