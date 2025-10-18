Israeli Violations Persist In Gaza Amid International Moves To Monitor Ceasefire

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) has documented 129 incidents of shelling and gunfire by Israeli forces since the Gaza ceasefire came into effect on Monday, resulting in the deaths of 34 Palestinians and injuries to 122 others.

In a statement, the centre said the deadliest attack occurred on Friday evening, when an Israeli tank shell struck a civilian vehicle carrying members of the Shaaban family in Gaza City's Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, killing 11 civilians, including seven children and three women.

Hamas condemned the strike as“a new massacre” and further proof of Israel's“systematic violations of the ceasefire agreement.” The group urged US President Donald Trump and international mediators to“compel the Israeli occupation to respect the truce and stop targeting civilians.”

Meanwhile, Germany's Defence Ministry announced that it will deploy three soldiers to southern Israel as part of a US-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre tasked with monitoring the Gaza ceasefire. The ministry said the officers would serve in uniform but unarmed, focusing on truce monitoring, clearing unexploded ordnance, and coordinating humanitarian aid.

According to the ministry, the centre's mission also includes supporting the establishment of an“International Stabilisation Force” proposed in President Trump's 20-point peace plan. Several countries, including Indonesia, have reportedly expressed readiness to join the force. Berlin added that the deployment does not require parliamentary approval, as the soldiers will not be engaged in combat.

In related diplomatic developments, US news site Axios reported that White House envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will travel to the region on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal. His trip is expected to include stops in Egypt and Israel, and possibly Gaza, as part of Washington's efforts to consolidate the truce, secure the return of additional Israeli hostages' remains, and advance the proposed stabilisation mission.

In a major legal development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday rejected Israel's appeal to overturn arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The judges ruled that“the case, as formulated by Israel, is not subject to appeal,” confirming that the warrants remain valid pending a decision on jurisdiction.

On the humanitarian front, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said it is preparing to reinstate 8,000 teachers to resume education for Gaza's children after months of school closures caused by the war. The agency stressed that it“remains the largest humanitarian organisation in the Strip and must be allowed to operate without obstruction.”

The Gaza Health Ministry also announced that it had received 15 bodies from Israeli authorities via the Red Cross, bringing the total number of retrieved bodies to 135. The ministry said some of the bodies bore signs of abuse, handcuffing, and blindfolding, adding that medical teams continue to examine and document them before returning them to their families.

Meanwhile, Luke Irvin, head of the UN Mine Action Service mission, warned that the threat from unexploded ordnance in Gaza is increasing as displaced residents return to their homes. He cautioned that clearing the remnants of war“will take a long time” and called for greater international support for demining operations.