NHRC, NCIHL Explore Ways To Strengthen Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL) discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and developing mechanisms for coordination and integration between both sides.

This came during a meeting hosted by the NHRC at its headquarters in Doha, attended by a delegation from the NCIHL, led by its Vice-Chairman Faisal Mohammed Al Emadi, along with several officials from both entities.

The meeting discussed the interrelation between international humanitarian law and human rights approaches, in addition to highlighting the efforts of the NHRC in this field, particularly concerning human rights in armed conflicts and support for vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Both sides agreed to sign a joint cooperation agreement following a study of shared priorities and annual projects that could be implemented, contributing to the development of coordination mechanisms.

They also agreed to form a joint technical team to draft the agreement, which will result in a clear executive agenda for implementing activities and events related to the protection and promotion of human rights.