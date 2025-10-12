INDEX Saudi Arabia And Lighting Design & Technology Expo Wraps Up With 16,000+ Visitors

Saudi Arabia's design, construction, and interiors community gathered in force in September as INDEX Saudi Arabia 2025, the biggest edition yet of the Kingdom's leading trade show for interiors, furniture, and fit-out as well as the co-located Lighting Design & Technology Expo wrapped up a landmark edition at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Together, the events welcomed over 16,800 visitors, showcased more than 400 exhibitors from 33 countries, and confirmed the Kingdom's position as one of the world's fastest-growing design markets.

The exhibitions were officially opened by Norah Al Ghofaili, Community Engagement General Manager at Saudi Arabia's Architecture and Design Commission, underscoring strong government support for platforms driving Vision 2030's cultural and economic objectives. The Commission's strategic partnership with INDEX Saudi Arabia was aimed at attracting leading international exhibitors to Saudi Arabia, fostering collaboration across the ecosystem and supporting local design businesses by spotlighting its pioneering 'Designed in Saudi' initiative.

Global Pavilions and Major Market Momentum

This year's INDEX Saudi Arabia hosted 15 international pavilions – from France and Italy to Brazil, South Africa, the UK, Portugal, Spain, South Africa, India, Türkiye, Russia, China, Belgium, Malaysia, Greece, and Morocco – presenting curated showcases of artisanry, innovation, and sustainable solutions. Some of the key exhibitors for this year included Guthmi, Al Nassaj, Kohler, and iGuzzini.

“This was our first participation at INDEX Saudi Arabia, and our French pavilion proved to be very dynamic, with excellent contacts,” said Lucie Balihaut, International Deputy Director at l'Ameublement français, speaking on behalf of the French Collective of six brands.“The exchanges at the exhibition opened up opportunities to bring a touch of French style to future projects in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom's giga-projects offer unique prospects for our designers and manufacturers.”

Daphnie Renier, Project Manager – Textiles at Fedustria, added:“For Belgium's textile, wood, and furniture industries, INDEX Saudi Arabia is the ideal gateway to connect with Saudi developers and architects, who are actively seeking European design quality, sustainability, and innovation.”

Deals Signed, Partnerships Forged

Business was brisk across all three days of the shows, which concluded on 11 September. Saudi exhibitor ARAC Engineering opened new growth opportunities with the signing of MoUs with Sans Souci Lighting, Ghada Art Gallery, and Kooheji Furniture Factory, strengthening ties with global players and boosting local production capacity.

Packed Conference Programme

The INDEX Design Talks theatre, which was designed by In Detail Design Center, built by Trio Creations, and sponsored by Deco by AlManahil, Guthmi, Kohler, Geberit & Space Event Rentals, saw three-days of packed sessions exploring cultural identity, performance-driven interiors, and future-ready design thinking. The talks engaged more than 80 speakers, including regional leaders from Rua Al Madinah, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Gensler, KAFD, Omrania, Parsons, Dan Company and global leaders like Snohetta, Henning Larsen and Grimshaw, shared strategies for creating spaces that are sustainable, culturally resonant, and built to last.

Lighting took centre stage at the co-located Lighting Design & Technology Expo, with sessions on emotional storytelling through light, designing for Expo 2030, and smart systems that enhance both energy efficiency and user experience. The show hosted in excess of 40 exhibiting brands from more than 20 countries, displaying the latest in decorative, exterior, public realm, intelligent, and indoor lighting systems.

Organizers Celebrate Milestone

Building on the momentum of this year's shows, INDEX Saudi Arabia will return to Riyadh from 6 – 8 September 2026, promising even more opportunities for collaboration, sourcing, and inspiration for the Kingdom's world-class design ecosystem.

Tags#design #Index #Riyadh #Saudi Arabia