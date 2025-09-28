Trump Set to Make Visit to Japan in Late October
(MENAFN) Preparations are underway between Tokyo and Washington for U.S. President Donald Trump to make a state visit to Japan in late October, according to a report published Wednesday by media, citing unnamed government sources.
The visit is expected to coincide with a leadership transition in Japan, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is anticipated to step down next month. Trump would likely engage with Ishiba’s successor during the trip. Ishiba had previously invited Trump to visit Japan “at an early date” during a February meeting in the United States.
Trump has already committed to attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit scheduled for October 31 in South Korea. His potential visit to Japan would mark his first since beginning his second term in office and is likely to take place prior to the APEC summit, media reported.
Japan’s top government spokesperson, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, declined to confirm any specifics regarding the visit during a press briefing in Tokyo on Thursday. However, he emphasized, “the importance of the Japan-US alliance as a cornerstone of Japan's diplomatic and security policies will not change.”
Trump previously traveled to Japan during his first term, meeting then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in November 2017 and again in May and June of 2019.
Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed Thursday that Kuala Lumpur is preparing to host Trump at the upcoming 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit next month. In July, Anwar announced that Trump had agreed to attend the October gathering.
