Denmark spots drones flying over Armed Forces sites
(MENAFN) Denmark has reported fresh drone sightings over several military installations, just days after airspace closures at multiple airports due to previous unmanned aerial vehicle incidents, according to local reports.
The Danish Armed Forces confirmed that drones were detected overnight at multiple locations, although the precise sites and number of drones have not been disclosed. Media outlets highlighted Karup Air Force Station, the nation’s largest base housing around 3,500 personnel, as one of the affected sites on Friday night.
These incidents follow recent disruptions in Danish airspace, when authorities temporarily shut down operations at several airports amid similar drone activity, forcing flight diversions and raising security concerns. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the situation as “a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil,” while officials have not publicly identified the perpetrators. Frederiksen has indicated that Russia remains the main perceived threat.
The drone activity echoes past regional tensions, including a suspected Russian drone strike in Poland on September 10 that prompted NATO fighter deployments, as well as similar claims from Romania and Estonia, which Russia has denied.
