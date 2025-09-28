Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky gives list of required arms worth billions to Trump

Zelensky gives list of required arms worth billions to Trump


2025-09-28 05:40:19
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he has provided US President Donald Trump with a detailed list of requested military equipment valued at $90 billion.

“We have provided the US president with a list of everything Ukraine wants, with details and illustrations,” Zelenskyy said during a press briefing in Kyiv. He explained that the request, which includes Tomahawk cruise missiles, forms part of a broader effort to acquire American weaponry. Kyiv is also prepared to negotiate separate agreements for other arms, including long-range systems.

Reports from American and Ukrainian sources on Friday suggested that Trump might approve the transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine, although the US president has not publicly confirmed any such commitments.

Zelenskyy further revealed that an Israeli Patriot air defense system has been operational in Ukraine for a month, with plans to receive two additional systems this autumn. “An Israeli complex has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will get two Patriot systems in the autumn,” he said. This statement comes despite earlier denials from Israel regarding the provision of such systems.

In June, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Moscow had received official clarifications from Israel, rejecting speculation about sending Patriot systems to Kyiv.

MENAFN28092025000045017281ID1110120684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search