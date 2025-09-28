Zelensky gives list of required arms worth billions to Trump
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that he has provided US President Donald Trump with a detailed list of requested military equipment valued at $90 billion.
“We have provided the US president with a list of everything Ukraine wants, with details and illustrations,” Zelenskyy said during a press briefing in Kyiv. He explained that the request, which includes Tomahawk cruise missiles, forms part of a broader effort to acquire American weaponry. Kyiv is also prepared to negotiate separate agreements for other arms, including long-range systems.
Reports from American and Ukrainian sources on Friday suggested that Trump might approve the transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine, although the US president has not publicly confirmed any such commitments.
Zelenskyy further revealed that an Israeli Patriot air defense system has been operational in Ukraine for a month, with plans to receive two additional systems this autumn. “An Israeli complex has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will get two Patriot systems in the autumn,” he said. This statement comes despite earlier denials from Israel regarding the provision of such systems.
In June, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Moscow had received official clarifications from Israel, rejecting speculation about sending Patriot systems to Kyiv.
