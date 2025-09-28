Jeffrey Epstein's daily schedules reveal Musk was anticipated to go to Epstein's private island
(MENAFN) Documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s daily schedules, released by Democrats on Friday, indicate that American entrepreneur Elon Musk was expected to visit Epstein’s private island in December 2014.
One entry reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)." The records do not clarify how the note was created, the level of planning behind it, or whether the visit actually occurred.
Musk later responded on X, denying the claim without providing further details. "This is false," he wrote in response to a post referencing the schedule.
The schedules also contain entries for other high-profile individuals. One notes a planned lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in November 2017, and another mentions a breakfast in February 2019 with former Trump aide and podcaster Steve Bannon. Whether any of these meetings took place is unclear.
Representatives for Musk, Thiel, and Bannon have not immediately commented, and none of the individuals has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
One entry reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)." The records do not clarify how the note was created, the level of planning behind it, or whether the visit actually occurred.
Musk later responded on X, denying the claim without providing further details. "This is false," he wrote in response to a post referencing the schedule.
The schedules also contain entries for other high-profile individuals. One notes a planned lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel in November 2017, and another mentions a breakfast in February 2019 with former Trump aide and podcaster Steve Bannon. Whether any of these meetings took place is unclear.
Representatives for Musk, Thiel, and Bannon have not immediately commented, and none of the individuals has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment