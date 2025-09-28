Denmark Reports New Drone Sightings
(MENAFN) Denmark detected new drones flying over several Armed Forces locations overnight, just days after shutting down multiple airports due to unmanned aerial vehicle activities within the country, local news outlets reported on Saturday.
According to a news agency, which referenced confirmation from the Danish Armed Forces, drones were observed during the night at various military sites.
The precise locations of these occurrences and the number of suspicious drones involved were not revealed.
Nevertheless, the broadcaster pointed out Karup Air Force Station—Denmark's largest military base, housing around 3,500 personnel—as one of the sites experiencing drone activity on Friday night.
This recent surge in drone incidents follows the closure of airspace above several airports late Thursday, triggered by reports of drone operations.
These actions caused flight rerouting and intensified security fears regarding what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as “a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil.”
Although authorities have yet to identify the parties responsible for the incidents, Frederiksen indicated Russia as the main threat behind these events.
Earlier, on September 10, a suspected Russian drone attack targeted Polish territory, leading NATO to dispatch fighter jets. Romania and Estonia also made comparable allegations, all of which Russia has denied.
According to a news agency, which referenced confirmation from the Danish Armed Forces, drones were observed during the night at various military sites.
The precise locations of these occurrences and the number of suspicious drones involved were not revealed.
Nevertheless, the broadcaster pointed out Karup Air Force Station—Denmark's largest military base, housing around 3,500 personnel—as one of the sites experiencing drone activity on Friday night.
This recent surge in drone incidents follows the closure of airspace above several airports late Thursday, triggered by reports of drone operations.
These actions caused flight rerouting and intensified security fears regarding what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as “a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil.”
Although authorities have yet to identify the parties responsible for the incidents, Frederiksen indicated Russia as the main threat behind these events.
Earlier, on September 10, a suspected Russian drone attack targeted Polish territory, leading NATO to dispatch fighter jets. Romania and Estonia also made comparable allegations, all of which Russia has denied.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment