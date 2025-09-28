UAE Condemns Israeli Military Operations
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly denounced Israel’s military activities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, urging the adoption of a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace in the area.
“Nothing can justify targeting tens of thousands of civilians, besieging them, starving them, and forcibly displacing them. Nothing can excuse the pursuit of unacceptable expansionist ambitions, including the threat of annexing the West Bank,” declared State Minister Lana Nusseibeh during her address at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York early Sunday.
The Emirati official emphasized that the realization of a two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, alongside the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a “fundamental requirement for achieving a permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to the issue.”
Nusseibeh also praised the recent surge in the recognition of Palestinian statehood, encouraging other nations to follow suit to help build a brighter future for the region.
“Our first and most urgent demands are an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, ending the siege, releasing the (Israeli) hostages and (Palestinian) detainees, and urgent unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid at scale,” she added.
Addressing the territorial dispute with Iran over three islands in the Persian Gulf, the minister urged Tehran to “end its occupation of these islands, which are an integral part of UAE territory, as well as responding to our repeated calls to resolve this dispute through direct negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice.”
