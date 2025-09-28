Professor Addresses Global Surge in Healthcare Fraud
(MENAFN) Dr. Mohammed Ranavaya, a medicine professor at Marshall University in the United States, stated on Saturday that “billions of dollars of insurance” fraud take place annually, posing a major worldwide challenge.
He emphasized that “healthcare fraud is increasingly prevalent, and it is an issue that is worldwide," during the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days.
This event was hosted in the Turkish resort city of Antalya by the Foundation for Strengthening the Organization of Justice.
Now in its sixth day, the conference gathered leaders of forensic organizations, scholars, judicial members, criminal law professionals, attorneys, and forensic experts representing 26 different nations.
At the panel discussion, Dr. Ranavaya presented on the topics of Fraud, Malingering, and Exaggerated Claims in Injury and Disability Cases within the United States.
He underlined on Saturday that fraud constitutes a criminal offense and entails legal repercussions.
He elaborated that some individuals may feign physical or psychological symptoms to obtain monetary advantages, evade employment or legal duties, or acquire prescription drugs.
Dr. Ranavaya also remarked: “Producing fake symptoms is a form of fraud. ... Exaggeration is common, and overstating your claim occurs quite often. Judges are really used to looking at the overstating of the claim. So, overstating a claim about full fabrication, whether intentionally or unintentionally, can be exaggeration if it is unintentional."
