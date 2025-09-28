Malaysia Urges UN to Impose Sanctions on Israel
(MENAFN) During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Mohamad Hasan, called for immediate sanctions to be imposed on Israel.
Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he declared, "We must take action now" and urged the global community to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the Middle East.
Mohamad Hasan strongly condemned what he described as the ongoing expansion of Israel's violent conduct in the region.
He referred to Tel Aviv’s recent military strike on Doha as "not merely an attack on a few representatives of Hamas," but as "an insult to the efforts of all who have attempted to mediate" a truce between the two sides.
He warned that Israel’s aggression was not only destabilizing the Middle East but also posed a threat to international peace, stating that it was a sign that Israel's "violence will continue to destabilize the region."
He further expressed concern about the global ramifications of the situation, stating that "the effect of this will spill over to the rest of the world."
According to him, "The atrocities may have begun with Palestine, but they certainly will not end with Palestine."
The foreign minister insisted that without decisive action, the consequences would extend far beyond the region.
Outlining potential solutions, Mohamad highlighted three fundamental responses to the crisis: taking firm measures against the occupying power, providing sustained assistance to help establish an autonomous Palestinian nation, and overhauling the United Nations to prevent future injustices.
He stressed the need to ensure that "such a travesty of justice never happens again."
Reflecting on the UN’s 80th anniversary, Mohamad criticized the global body for its inaction, stating that the word “congratulations” felt meaningless in the current context.
He questioned whether the world should celebrate its failure to resolve the Palestinian issue or for enabling "a rogue state to undermine our charter and our efforts in Gaza."
He concluded with a grim warning: "The clock is ticking. The bombs are falling and the light is fading. We have failed."
