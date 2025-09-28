Russia, US Agree on Holding Negotiations This Fall
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States have reached an understanding to initiate a third phase of discussions this upcoming fall, focusing on various diplomatic matters such as embassy operations, visa procedures, and ownership of diplomatic assets.
This development was confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after his involvement in the high-level segment of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Lavrov explained to journalists that “our dialogue on visas, the functioning of embassies, this (Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the US), and other aspects of the day-to-day functioning of our diplomatic missions is ongoing.”
These discussions are part of a continuing effort to address practical issues affecting the daily operations of both nations' diplomatic representations.
According to a Russian state-operated news outlet, Lavrov stated that “we’ve already had two rounds, and (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio and I agreed to hold a third this fall.” This indicates a mutual willingness to engage further on unresolved diplomatic concerns.
Lavrov also mentioned that Moscow and Washington share an interest in collaborating on matters where their strategic objectives intersect.
He noted, “in cases where interests coincide—and in relations between the US and Russia, such cases are, of course, rare—but when they do, it would be foolish not to use this circumstance to implement some joint, mutually beneficial projects.”
This suggests that despite longstanding tensions, both sides acknowledge opportunities for cooperation when priorities align.
He further stressed that each country must safeguard its own interests, while the broader objective remains the prevention of direct conflict.
"We (with the US) have an absolutely unified position," he remarked, underlining a rare point of consensus.
Regarding nuclear disarmament, Lavrov expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will personally respond to a Russian initiative to prolong adherence to the core limits of the New START Treaty for one year beyond its planned expiration in 2026.
This move could serve as a bridge to further negotiations on strategic stability between the two powers.
This development was confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after his involvement in the high-level segment of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Lavrov explained to journalists that “our dialogue on visas, the functioning of embassies, this (Russian diplomatic property confiscated in the US), and other aspects of the day-to-day functioning of our diplomatic missions is ongoing.”
These discussions are part of a continuing effort to address practical issues affecting the daily operations of both nations' diplomatic representations.
According to a Russian state-operated news outlet, Lavrov stated that “we’ve already had two rounds, and (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio and I agreed to hold a third this fall.” This indicates a mutual willingness to engage further on unresolved diplomatic concerns.
Lavrov also mentioned that Moscow and Washington share an interest in collaborating on matters where their strategic objectives intersect.
He noted, “in cases where interests coincide—and in relations between the US and Russia, such cases are, of course, rare—but when they do, it would be foolish not to use this circumstance to implement some joint, mutually beneficial projects.”
This suggests that despite longstanding tensions, both sides acknowledge opportunities for cooperation when priorities align.
He further stressed that each country must safeguard its own interests, while the broader objective remains the prevention of direct conflict.
"We (with the US) have an absolutely unified position," he remarked, underlining a rare point of consensus.
Regarding nuclear disarmament, Lavrov expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will personally respond to a Russian initiative to prolong adherence to the core limits of the New START Treaty for one year beyond its planned expiration in 2026.
This move could serve as a bridge to further negotiations on strategic stability between the two powers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment