400 More Panjsher Youth Recruited Into Army

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): About 400 young people have been recruited into the army ranks from central Panjsher province, and after completing initial appointment procedures, they will be sent to the Kabul training center to undergo a five-month military training.

In a statement, the provincial Media Office said after completing the training period, these 400 individuals will be assigned to units of the Ministry of Defense.

It wrote:“This process, at the request of the people of Panjshir and through the efforts of the provincial leadership, in cooperation with the Ministry of National Defense, has been launched with the aim of creating employment opportunities and providing the ground for service in the ranks of the Islamic Army.”

The source added that earlier, based on the decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, more than 1,500 young people from this province have also been recruited into the army and police.

sa/ma