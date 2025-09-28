India, Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup Final Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): India and Pakistan are set to clash in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup today (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
The highly anticipated match will start at 7:00pm Afghanistan time.
According to Cricinfo, this is the first time since the inaugural edition in 1984 that India and Pakistan will face each other in an Asia Cup final.
The 2025 Asia Cup, featuring eight teams, began on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Group A consisted of India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B included Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.
Afghanistan failed to advance to the Super Four stage after losing two matches, while UAE, Oman and Hong Kong were also eliminated.
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India progressed to the Super Four stage, with Pakistan and India ultimately reaching the final.
India has won the Asia Cup eight times, Sri Lanka six times and Pakistan twice.
Afghan umpire Ahmad Shah Pakteen has been appointed to officiate the grand finale.
