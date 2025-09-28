Mithali, Anjum Among Female-Led Commentary Panel For Women's CWC 2025
They will be joined by established commentators Katey Martin, Natasha Farrant, and Kass Naidoo.
“To witness the Women's World Cup being staged across India and Sri Lanka is deeply gratifying. It's not only about celebrating the best in the world, but also about inspiring a new generation of girls who dream of playing cricket. Having been part of this journey as a player, I'm excited to now share insights from the commentary box and shine a light on the players who will shape the future of our sport," former India captain Mithali said.
Adding further star power to the line-up are ICC men's silverware winners Aaron Finch, Carlos Brathwaite and Dinesh Karthik, joined by former international stars Katey Martin, Ian Bishop, Natasha Farrant, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, and Russell Arnold. Completing the line-up are seasoned broadcasters Natalie Germanos, Alan Wilkins, and Kass Naidoo, alongside rising broadcasters Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru.
The eight top teams compete in a round-robin format across five venues from September 30 to November 2. Each game will be captured by at least 30 cameras and enhanced with analytical tools and visual innovations for an engaging viewing experience, guided by experienced commentators.
Coverage will feature a 30-minute pre-game show, in-depth analysis during the innings break, and comprehensive post-match wrap-ups, ensuring a world-class viewing experience throughout the competition.
The Decision Review System (DRS) will once again be a key part of the coverage, driven by Hawk-Eye's Smart Replay system, providing synchronised multi-angle replays for swift and accurate adjudications. Hawk-Eye will also deliver Piero graphics for tactical insights and technical analysis.
Spidercam will be used at selected matches to provide sweeping aerial views and cinematic visuals.
