Türkiye, US ink agreement to strengthen collaboration in nuclear energy
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye and the US inked an agreement to strengthen their collaboration in the nuclear energy domain.
The Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on the Turkish social media platform (NSosyal), during Erdogan’s visit to the White house, that the two nations began a process, which is designed to further intensify their deep-seated and broad cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.
The minister said, "we signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders."
"I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period," he added.
