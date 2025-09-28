Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye, US ink agreement to strengthen collaboration in nuclear energy

Türkiye, US ink agreement to strengthen collaboration in nuclear energy


2025-09-28 02:39:24
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye and the US inked an agreement to strengthen their collaboration in the nuclear energy domain.

The Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on the Turkish social media platform (NSosyal), during Erdogan’s visit to the White house, that the two nations began a process, which is designed to further intensify their deep-seated and broad cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

The minister said, "we signed the memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civilian Nuclear Cooperation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders."

"I hope that the work to be carried out within the scope of the agreement will produce mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period," he added.

MENAFN28092025000045017640ID1110120087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search