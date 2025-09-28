Trump Poised to Participate in U.S.-Malaysia Trade Agreement Signing
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to participate in a trade agreement signing ceremony between the United States and Malaysia scheduled for next month, according to state-run media reports on Friday.
Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, told Bernama news agency that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer communicated Trump’s intention to attend the event during a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Aziz confirmed that both Washington and Kuala Lumpur have reached consensus on the key terms of the deal and are currently finalizing the agreement’s language.
"This morning our team was also negotiating with US officials. We have agreed on the key fundamentals, which we announced recently. All the issues are resolved. Now it is just about preparing the agreement," he said.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a day prior, expressed hope that the negotiations would soon conclude with the deal officially signed.
Earlier this month, Ibrahim confirmed Trump’s visit to Malaysia next month in conjunction with the ASEAN summit.
Trump previously imposed reciprocal tariffs on Malaysian goods in April, starting at 24%, before reducing them to 19% in August.
In addition to Malaysia, Trump is slated to visit Japan and South Korea during his Asia tour next month. Japanese media report that Tokyo and Washington are coordinating a state visit for Trump in late October.
Trump also announced his plan to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by South Korea on October 31.
Separately, Japan’s Finance Ministry disclosed on Friday the launch of an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion package linked to its tariff deal with the US.
As part of this agreement, which lowers tariffs on Japanese imports from 27.5% to 15%, Tokyo has committed to investing $550 billion in the US economy and increasing imports of American agricultural products.
Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, told Bernama news agency that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer communicated Trump’s intention to attend the event during a regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Aziz confirmed that both Washington and Kuala Lumpur have reached consensus on the key terms of the deal and are currently finalizing the agreement’s language.
"This morning our team was also negotiating with US officials. We have agreed on the key fundamentals, which we announced recently. All the issues are resolved. Now it is just about preparing the agreement," he said.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a day prior, expressed hope that the negotiations would soon conclude with the deal officially signed.
Earlier this month, Ibrahim confirmed Trump’s visit to Malaysia next month in conjunction with the ASEAN summit.
Trump previously imposed reciprocal tariffs on Malaysian goods in April, starting at 24%, before reducing them to 19% in August.
In addition to Malaysia, Trump is slated to visit Japan and South Korea during his Asia tour next month. Japanese media report that Tokyo and Washington are coordinating a state visit for Trump in late October.
Trump also announced his plan to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by South Korea on October 31.
Separately, Japan’s Finance Ministry disclosed on Friday the launch of an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion package linked to its tariff deal with the US.
As part of this agreement, which lowers tariffs on Japanese imports from 27.5% to 15%, Tokyo has committed to investing $550 billion in the US economy and increasing imports of American agricultural products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment