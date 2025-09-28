Iran, Russia Seal USD25B Agreement to Build Four Nuclear Reactors
(MENAFN) Iran and Russia have finalized a $25 billion agreement to construct four third-generation nuclear power units in the Sirik region of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, a state news agency reported Friday.
The deal was signed at the Iran pavilion during the 2025 World Atomic Week in Moscow. Each unit is expected to produce approximately 1,255 megawatts, totaling around 5,020 megawatts of power, the report detailed.
Representing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Iran Hormoz Company partnered with Russia’s Rosatom Project Company to seal the contract in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.
The project, described as one of Iran’s largest nuclear energy initiatives, will span roughly 500 hectares in Sirik. According to the report, site selection studies are complete, and engineering, environmental assessments, along with initial site preparations, are already underway.
An Iranian delegation, led by AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami, arrived in Moscow on Monday to engage with Russian officials and participate in the World Atomic Week forum, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.
