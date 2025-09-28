3 Killed, At Least 7 Injured In Mass Shooting In North Carolina (WATCH)
At least three people were killed, and seven others injured in a mass shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, North Carolina, United States. Reports suggest that a boat pulled up to the American fish company in southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina and began firing into the crowd. The suspect fled in a boat and police are searching for the suspect.
#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️Update, mass casualty event active shooting at least seven injured and fatalities, major police and emergency response that a boat pulled up to the American fish company in southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina and began firing into the crowd.... twitter/CEuddS0zdW
- Todd Paron (@tparon) September 28, 2025
The City of Southport issued an alert about the matter saying,“There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin.”“Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911,” the statement further read.
The Brunswick County sheriff's office said they were assisting the Southport Police Department in the matter.“The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the City of Southport Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. Please keep all those affected, as well as our first responders, in your thoughts and prayers.”
Meanwhile, visuals showed heavy police presence at the shooting site. Multiple police vehicles could be seen with the sirens flashing in videos posted on X.
BREAKING: At least 9 shot, 3 killed in shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, North Carolina. - The twitter/hO73gbAd6j
- Breaking Avian (@BreakingAvian) September 28, 2025
NOW: Significant police presence outside American Fish Company restaurant in Southport, North Carolina after shooting - StarNewsMultiple victims reported twitter/gYxqWikS1j
- Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) September 28, 2025
Southport is a city in Brunswick County, in North Carolina, and is located at the mouth of the Cape Fear River.
