UN Reimposes Snapback Sanctions On Iran As Tensions Escalate

Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16, 2025. PHOTO- Majid Asgaripour-WANA via Reuters

New Delhi: The United Nations has reimposed wide-ranging sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Iran over its nuclear program, reigniting tensions in the Middle East amid fears of possible US-Israeli military action. The decision, driven by Britain, France, and Germany through the“snapback” mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal, comes as Iran's economy struggles under existing US and European restrictions.

Tehran responded by recalling its ambassadors from London, Paris, and Berlin for consultations and pledging a“firm but calibrated” reply. Iranian officials warned against coercion but stressed that the country would remain within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), signalling defiance while attempting to maintain diplomatic legitimacy.

Britain, France, and Germany accused Iran of violating the 2015 accord, which was designed to prevent the Islamic Republic from developing a nuclear weapon-a charge Iran has consistently denied, insisting its program is for peaceful purposes. The move to restore sanctions comes just three months after US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, raising fears of a broader regional flare-up.

At the UN, the decision exposed deep geopolitical divides. Russia and China opposed the snapback, seeking to delay the process. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the move as“illegitimate” and“unlawful,” urging Secretary-General Antonio Guterres not to endorse the outcome. Lavrov warned it would be“a major mistake” for the UN to acknowledge the sanctions' return.

What the Snapback Means

The restored sanctions bring back a sweeping set of prohibitions: blocking Iran's foreign assets, banning arms transactions, and restricting the development of its ballistic missile program. Uranium enrichment and reprocessing beyond agreed limits are prohibited, alongside travel bans and asset freezes on dozens of individuals and entities. States are also authorized to seize proscribed items tied to Iran's nuclear activities.