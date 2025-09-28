More Drones Spotted Near Danish Military Bases
The Danish defense ministry confirmed drone activity was detected at Skrydstrup Air Base and the Jutland Dragoon Regiment, but would not confirm local media reports of sightings above the country's biggest military base near Karup, the Associated Press reported.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week that Europe was engaged in a“hybrid war” after a wave of drone activity plagued the country's airspace, with authorities blaming an unnamed“professional actor”.
Danish officials have accepted an offer from Sweden to“lend Denmark a military anti-drone capability” ahead of an EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen next week, the defense ministry confirmed on X Friday evening.
German media reported drone sightings in Schleswig-Holstein, near the Danish border, Friday night, in what authorities suspected to be espionage.
