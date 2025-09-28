Factory Fire Claims Eight Lives, Injures Over Thirty in Egypt
(MENAFN) At least eight people lost their lives and 35 others sustained injuries after a fire erupted on Friday at a dyeing factory in El Mahalla El Kubra, the largest city in Egypt’s northern Gharbia province, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.
Emergency response was swift, with 26 ambulances dispatched to transfer the wounded to nearby hospitals, the ministry reported.
Authorities managed to bring the blaze under control using 11 fire extinguishers; however, part of the factory suffered a structural collapse, according to an official statement from the provincial administration.
Gharbia Governor Ashraf El-Gendy identified the cause of the disaster as an electrical short circuit that triggered the explosion of a boiler located on the factory’s first floor.
He instructed officials to conduct thorough safety inspections of surrounding buildings and emphasized that rescue teams remain actively engaged in efforts to find three people still trapped beneath the rubble.
