US Revokes Colombian President's Visa Over Trump Comment

By Chris Megerian

Washington- Tensions between the United States and Colombia have escalated with the State Department announcing it was revoking a visa for Gustavo Petro, president of the Latin American country, after he participated in a New York protest where he called on American soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders.

The department said on social media that“we will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

Petro was visiting for the annual UN Nations General Assembly. During a nearby protest Friday over the war in Gaza, he said“I ask all the soldiers of the United States' army, don't point your rifles against humanity” and“disobey the orders of Trump.”

It was unclear if the decision forced Petro, who returned to Colombia on Saturday, to leave the US earlier than expected. The State Department did not answer questions about whether the revocation would affect future visits.

Petro, who has a history of speaking off the cuff in meandering, ideologically charged speeches, wrote on social media that“I don't care” about the punishment because he is also a European citizen. That means he does not need a visa to travel to the US.

He also said humanity must be free around the world.