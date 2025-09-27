LIFECORE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in LifeCore between October 7, 2020, and March 19, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LifeCore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against LifeCore on July 29, 2024 with a Class Period from October 7, 2020, and March 19, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of LifeCore have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (3) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (4) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (5) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

