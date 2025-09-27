Who Is Lisa Monaco? Why Is Donald Trump Asking Microsoft To Fire 'Deranged' Lawyer?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday called on Microsoft to fire its head of global affairs Lisa Monaco, who also served as a senior official in Democratic administrations.

Trump's move appears to be his latest effort to get rid of those who he sees as political enemies. His suggestion to Microsoft comes a day after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Lisa Monaco had helped coordinate the Justice Department's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Monaco“Corrupt and Totally Trump Deranged”.

He further said that she was a 'menace' to US National Security especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government.

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” he wrote.

Donald Trump argued that her tenure as former deputy Attorney General and links to cases he views as illegitimate should get her fired.

“Monaco's having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand,” he said.

Since Trump returned to office in January, he has used his powers as president to hamstring law firms that represented causes he dislikes, leveraged federal funding to force changes at universities and fired prosecutors who took part in investigations against him.

Who is Lisa Monaco?

Lisa Monaco , the head of global affairs at Microsoft, served in the administrations of two Democratic presidents - Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Monaco was the 39th Deputy Attorney General of the United States from 2021 until 2025, appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Under Barack Obama, she served as homeland security advisor.

As the US Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Monaco was the Justice Department's second-ranking official and was responsible for its overall supervision.

She began her Justice Department career as Counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno and went on to serve as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Lisa Monaco was born and raised in Massachusetts and is a graduate of Harvard University. She continued her studies at the University of Chicago Law School, and earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1997.

Monaco was the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to the President from 2013 to 2017.

Lisa Monaco joined Microsoft as head of Global Affairs in June after departing from her government roles as Trump became President.