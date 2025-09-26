It Was A Fabulous Marketing And Advertising Platform: Panama's Mayor Mayer Mizrachi On Premios Juventud -
He stated that this event“was a marketing and advertising platform that would have cost us at least six times what it cost in advertising.” “I'd say there were 70 artists... and Marc Anthony alone cost you $3 million to bring to Panama,” he noted.“The entire project cost $5 million.” He added:“The economic impact is unquestionable.”
“We've measured the hotels... there's a guy who bought a hotel a year and a half ago and he tells me: since I've had the hotel, I haven't seen more than 40% occupancy, we're at 98%.” Regarding direct employment:“2,500 direct employees, all of the dancers were Panamanian.” On the other hand, he mentioned that it's the largest stage that“Univision has ever produced, under less than perfect conditions; let's be honest, we don't have the best infrastructure.”
“The Figali is in pieces. Panama has a much higher level of infrastructure than it has to offer, and despite that, Univision bet on Panama,” he emphasized excitedly. “We're going to bite the bullet, we're going to make it happen, and yesterday when it rained, part of the dressing rooms flooded. For me personally, it was quite sad, but we made progress, and the result was perfect, charming,” he said. “Panama shone, and the hearts of Panamanians are shining,” he noted.
