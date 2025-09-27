Hanvixolar Inc. To Launch Solarbrick Gen 3, A Revolutionary Magnetic Modular Solar Panel, On Kickstarter

Hanvixolar Inc. announced the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking product, the SolarBrick Gen 3, soon to be released on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. The SolarBrick Gen 3 is a magnetic, modular solar charging system designed to offer unparalleled portability, power, and ease of use for consumers everywhere.







The traditional portable solar market has long forced users to choose cheap serial solar cells or compromise with rigid form factors. Existing solutions are often prone to failure with light damage, slow to charge, and cumbersome to set up. Hanvixolar Inc. aims to solve this problem with the SolarBrick Gen 3, which features individual, slim solar panels that snap together instantly using powerful magnets with parallel layouts for its solar cells. This allows users to customize the size and power of their solar array in seconds and small damages or partial blockage will not affect the functionality of this unit.







Key features of the SolarBrick Gen3 include:



Snap-Together Modularity: Powerful magnets allow for the instant connection of multiple panels, creating a larger and more powerful charging surface.

Fast-Charging Capability: A full nine-panel array can produce up to 20W of power through a universal USB-C port, capable of fast-charging smartphones, tablets, and other essential devices.

Ultimate Portability: Each panel is exceptionally slim and lightweight. The modular design means users only need to carry the exact number of panels they require, fitting easily into any backpack or gear bag. Functional Design: Built for adventure, partial coverages or sectional damage to the panels will not make this product useless like the other cheap alternatives.







The SolarBrick Gen 3 is the ideal power solution for a wide range of users, including hikers, campers, digital nomads, and anyone in need of a reliable emergency power source.

The SolarBrick Gen 3 Kickstarter campaign is set to launch on October 14, 2025. Early backers will have access to exclusive discounts.







About Hanvixolar Inc.

Hanvixolar Inc. is a technology startup dedicated to making clean, renewable energy simple and accessible for everyone. By focusing on user-centric design and innovative engineering, the company aims to build the next generation of personal solar power solutions that empower people to live, work, and explore without boundaries.