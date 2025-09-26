Equitable Mediation Services Celebrates 17 Years Of Helping Couples Navigate Divorce Peacefully

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Since 2008, Equitable Mediation Services has provided more than 1,000 couples with a calm, structured, and results-driven mediation process."

Trusted Divorce Mediators Continue to Lead the Way in Amicable, Confidential Divorce Solutions

In an era when divorce often evokes conflict, courtroom battles, and escalating costs, Equitable Mediation Services is a powerful alternative. Celebrating 17 years of trusted service, this nationally recognized divorce mediation firm, led by husband-and-wife team Joe Dillon, MBA, and Cheryl Dillon, CPC, is quietly revolutionizing the separation process for couples, offering compassion, clarity, and control.







Since 2008, Equitable Mediation Services has provided more than 1,000 couples with a calm, structured, and results-driven mediation process. Specializing in amicable divorce solutions, the firm assists clients in resolving critical issues, including child custody, spousal support, property division, and co-parenting plans. All without the need to enter a courtroom.

“We created Equitable Mediation to be a safe, respectful space for couples who want to avoid litigation's emotional and financial damage,” said Joe Dillon, Co-Founder and Divorce Mediator.“Seventeen years later, we're proud to say we've stayed true to that vision, helping couples separate with dignity while saving them time, money, and stress.”

Operating exclusively via Zoom across California, New Jersey, Washington, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, Equitable Mediation has remained ahead of the curve by offering flat-fee divorce mediation services tailored to modern, high-functioning families, many of whom seek confidential, virtual support without sacrificing professionalism or depth.

“Divorce is never easy, but it doesn't have to be destructive,” added Cheryl Dillon, Certified Divorce Coach and Co-Founder.“Our process is designed to honor each person's experience while keeping the focus on the future. Whether you're navigating co-parenting or untangling decades of finances, we guide our clients through every step-together.”

A Proven Divorce Mediation Model for Complex and Compassionate Cases

Unlike do-it-yourself platforms or costly litigation models, Equitable Mediation offers a comprehensive, client-centered experience that includes:



Unlimited sessions for one, customized flat fee

Personalized financial and negotiation expertise

Coaching and emotional support State-specific guidance for each of the six states in which they practice

From high-net-worth divorces and business owner disputes to long-term marriages and co-parenting arrangements, Equitable Mediation excels in complex cases where traditional divorce attorneys may exacerbate tension rather than resolve it.

Their 98% case resolution rate is a testament to the effectiveness of their structured, step-by-step process, which incorporates divorce financial planning, emotional coaching, and detailed, fair, and equitable written agreements.

Looking Ahead – Expanding Impact and Education

Looking to the future, Joe and Cheryl are investing in digital education, exploring YouTube, Instagram, and podcast channels to demystify the divorce process for more families. They also plan to expand the visibility of their underutilized online courses, which may soon become lead magnets or educational support tools for clients in eligible states.

“We're committed to making divorce mediation accessible and less intimidating,” said Cheryl.“As we grow, so does our impact-and we're just getting started.”

About Equitable Mediation Services

Equitable Mediation Services is a premier divorce mediation firm offering virtual, flat-fee divorce mediation services and coaching to couples in California, New Jersey, Washington, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Founded in 2008 by Joe Dillon, MBA, and Cheryl Dillon, CPC, the firm has helped over 1,000 couples avoid litigation and create lasting, peaceful agreements. Specialties include child custody mediation, spousal support negotiations, asset division, and co-parenting plans. Services are delivered exclusively via Zoom for the sake of privacy, efficiency, and convenience.