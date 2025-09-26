Mornglow Launches Niacinamide Whitening Toothpaste Focused On Soothing Sensitivity And Gum Care

Niacinamide whitening Toothpaste

New Mornglow Formula Offers Gentle Way to Brighten Smiles and Calm Gums, Addressing Major Consumer Pain Point

- Femi CEO at mornglow toothpasteABULE OJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mornglow today announced the launch of its Niacinamide Whitening Toothpaste, a new product developed specifically to address the long-running consumer pain point in the oral care market: the tradeoff between achieving a brighter smile and suffering from tooth sensitivity or gum irritation. For years, the choice was between harsh, abrasive products that caused discomfort and gentle products that lacked noticeable efficacy. Mornglow built this new toothpaste to bridge that gap, offering a reliable, soothing alternative for daily use.The product's introduction follows extensive market analysis showing a clear demand for oral care that prioritizes comfort and clean ingredients without sacrificing performance. The development team recognized that traditional whiteners often rely on aggressive chemical agents or high levels of abrasion, which predictably lead to the heightened sensitivity and gum problems consumers consistently report.Get original niacinamide toothpaste that soothes the gumMornglow's formula sets itself apart by using natural, clean ingredients and emphasizing the superior user experience. It specifically targets the sources of discomfort in the mouth while working safely on surface stains. The toothpaste includes papain, an enzyme that helps gently break down tough protein stains left by coffee, tea, and other common sources of discoloration. It also uses carrageenan extract to actively calm and soothe sensitive gums.For additional relief, the formula contains coconut oil, which serves two critical functions. It assists in the mild removal of surface stains while providing instant comfort from sensitivity. This formulation allows individuals to consume hot beverages or icy treats without experiencing the sharp, common pain that often accompanies the use of conventional whitening products.Mornglow Niacinamide Whitening Toothpaste approaches the management of everyday stains differently than its competitors. It operates without harsh chemicals or heavy abrasives. The formula harnesses the antioxidant properties associated with niacinamide to gently lift surface discoloration, supporting the process of revealing the teeth's natural whiteness. Because the core focus of the product is on a soothing experience, the toothpaste is mild enough to be used every day and works safely to support enamel health.This focus on health and comfort is paired with a clean ingredient profile. The toothpaste uses a vegan formula that incorporates organic peppermint oil for a fresh, clean taste. It is specifically designed to keep breath fresh for up to 12 hours. Furthermore, the company commits to high quality standards by ensuring the product contains no preservatives or artificial dyes, meeting the rapidly growing consumer demand for responsible and transparent sourcing.Mornglow is positioning this product as the responsible choice for sensitive users seeking a path to a brighter smile. This gentle method for stain removal and gum support is simple to incorporate into any routine. For best results, consistent brushing twice a day for approximately three minutes is recommended. Through regular use, consumers should see their teeth appear more vibrant, giving them greater confidence in their smile. The company expects this new category standard-combining effective surface stain removal with significant sensitivity relief-to reshape consumer expectations within the whitening segment.Mornglow is a personal care brand dedicated to creating smart, effective products that consistently prioritize the user's health and comfort. The company focuses on clean ingredients, transparent sourcing, and high-quality standards to build lasting trust and credibility within the wellness industries. Mornglow's new toothpaste is available for purchase today, exclusively through the official Mornglow e-commerce platform here.

Femi Oluwadare

Mornglow

+2349032463578 ext.

...e

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.