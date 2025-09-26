ADS-TEC Energy Announces One Of The World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Projects



Planned battery energy storage system (BESS) with approx. 1 gigawatt (GW) of output and ~2 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity , designed to secure stable long-term cash flows and accelerate the energy transition.

The entire project is to be constructed at one step and at one location in southern Germany – the formal grid connection approval from the TSO has been received .

Project development and financing targeted for completion by 2026 , with full implementation aimed for 2029.

Integration of large-scale storage and solar panel systems expected to generate revenues in the hundreds of millions . Based on market data from P3 Group (2024 numbers), this BESS facility has a revenue potential of €230m/year . Nuertingen, Germany, September 26, 2025 – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) (the“Company”), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced plans to implement one of the world's largest battery energy storage projects (BESS). Located in southern Germany, the project is designed to deliver 1 GW of output with a storage capacity of approximately 2 GWh , marking a significant milestone in the company's history and strengthening the foundation for a stable and sustainable energy system. Breaking New Ground in Large-Scale Energy Storage Development of the large-scale BESS project began nine months ago. With a planned capacity of nearly 2 GWh, the facility when completed will have the ability to cover the daily energy consumption of approximately 250,000 single-family homes . The project has already received unanimous approval from the local city council, while the transmission system operator (TSO) has provided the positive assessment for the extra-high voltage grid connection. Project development and financing are expected to be finalized by mid-2026, with commissioning scheduled for 2029, subject to receipt of regulatory approval. Once operational, the facility is expected to operate for several decades. The BESS will be supplemented by double-digit megawatt peak (MWp) large-scale solar panel installations for on-site consumption. The combination of BESS and photovoltaics (PV) not only advances the energy transition but also enhances the economic performance of the entire project. Expanding ADS-TEC Energy's Role ADS-TEC Energy will oversee the entire project lifecycle – including planning, financing, implementation, operation, and maintenance. With more than 15 years' expertise in lithium-ion storage technologies and a proven track record of building frequency regulation plants successfully connected to the grid for over a decade, the company is well-positioned to ensure successful delivery. “This project represents a turning point for our company. Beyond implementing one of the world's largest BESS projects, we are laying the groundwork for an energy system that unites security of supply with sustainability. With extensive experience, a highly capable team, and the right partners, we are exceptionally well-prepared to seize this opportunity. This is an incredible flagship project for critical infrastructure, developed and operated by ADS-TEC Energy,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO and Founder of ADS-TEC Energy . Financial outlook The Company believes that the project provides substantial potential from both an operational and investor standpoint. It expects to generate significant revenues . The operation and commercialization of this large-scale storage facility will give ADS-TEC Energy access to both the European wholesale energy market, the capacity market and all of the physical grid services. Based on 2024 market data, a comparable storage facility would have generated revenues exceeding €230 million in 2024 (see chart below, annual revenue per MW), benefiting strongly from participation across both markets. The Company believes this underscores the attractive yield potential of the project and its importance in supporting Europe's energy transition. About ADS-TEC Energy Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The Company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators. More information at: Forward-looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated timeline for developing, financing and commissioning the BESS project, potential revenue arising from the Bess Project, our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. 