Vereigen Media Brings 'Marketers Connect' To New York: Leading B2B Marketing Gathering, October 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive networking and panel discussions on ABM, AI, and content syndication to inspire actionable insights for marketing leaders on October 23rd, 2025.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the incredible success of the San Francisco edition, Vereigen Media is bringing its flagship B2B networking and thought leadership event, Marketers Connect , to New York City on October 23, 2025 . This event is designed to elevate the B2B marketing conversation with fresh insights, high-impact networking, and actionable strategies tailored for today's dynamic marketing leaders.

This event is designed to bring together the brightest minds, growth strategists, and decision-makers of B2B marketing at Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, New York . This event will be from 6:00 to 9:00 PM , where attendees can network, learn from engaging expert panel discussions, and walk away with actionable strategies to transform their marketing playbook, all while enjoying a relaxed Happy Hour atmosphere.









Why Attend Marketers Connect at New York:





Discover What's Next in B2B Marketing: Explore how decision-makers are diving deep into emerging trends like ABM , content syndication strategies, and AI-driven marketing campaigns to shape the future of demand generation

Gain exclusive Insights: Hear proven tactics from top marketing leaders of leading global brands, which help you understand marketing trends.

Connect with Decision-Makers: Build relationships while getting experts advice to lead the industry while outreaching to your specific business challenges and goals in your city. Ideal for: Marketing leaders in Media, Technology, Marketplace, and SaaS sectors.



Don't miss the chance of getting valuable insights from the industry experts and turning insights into tangible business results.

Backed by the Proven Results of San Francisco's Event

Vereigen Media's Marketers Connect in San Francisco proved the impact of in-person engagement, driving new collaborations, deepening relationships, and creating real partnership opportunities. Attendees praised the event's practical value, noting that the insights and connections sparked action long after the sessions wrapped.

“We create experiences that are just as actionable as they are inspiring. Marketers today are under more pressure than ever to show ROI while staying compliant and authentic, and Marketers Connect is built to meet that challenge. It is more than an event. It is about real human connections that actually move the needle.”

– Charlotte Graham , Executive Director, Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

Speakers Line-up Revealing Soon

The speaker line-up are dynamic personalities working with top global organizations who will share the practical marketing strategies and bold perspectives. Full details will be revealed soon but expect to hear from the voices that will shape your strategy and inspire you with their proven approach.

Event Details:



Location: Bar Harta Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd fl, New York, NY 10018

Date: October 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM



Agenda:



6:00-7:00 PM: Networking, Light Bites, and Cocktails

7:00-8:00 PM: Panel Discussion 8:00-9:00 PM: Networking and Cocktails



Event Registration

Seats for Marketers Connect New York are limited. Marketing leaders eager to learn innovative marketing approaches should register as early as possible and secure their spot now. This high-value B2B marketing event, rather than missing out on your place at the event.

Register Now:

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a leading B2B demand generation company based in the United States, supporting global brands from Marketing, SaaS, IT, Tech, and other various industries. With access to over 107 million first-party contacts , a human verification process , and a strict zero outsourcing policy , they rely on verified content engagement, ABM, and other proven solutions to redefine B2B lead generation.

Vereigen Media connects meaningfully with prospects, enhancing engagement, compliance, and ROI by ensuring every interaction is valuable, measurable, and privacy compliant.

Leads. Done Right.

Seats are limited. Secure your spot today and be part of the B2B event that everyone will be talking about.

Contact:

Manraj Singh – Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: