United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to . Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting“Events and Presentations” under“News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi .
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the“Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at .
For more information:
Elizabeth Boggess
Head of Investor Relations
(864) 241-8705
...
