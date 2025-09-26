United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announces it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to . Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting“Events and Presentations” under“News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi .

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution. As of June 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

