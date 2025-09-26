New Swedbank Robur Fund Targets Global Security And Defence Sectors

MENAFN - Pressat) Swedbank Robur launches the fund Security and Defence

Swedbank Robur launches the fund Security and Defence, an actively managed global equity fund focusing on three main themes: defence, cybersecurity, and civil protection. The fund will invest in companies that contribute to more resilient societies – in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.

- Security and Defence is a new fund for a new reality. We see a long-term potential growth where the demand for security solutions will remain high for a long time ahead. The sectors are more independent of the economic cycle than others and often serve as a safety net in uncertain times. In addition, they drive new technology and innovation that spread into other industries and strengthen societal development, says Agnes Virf, one of the three portfolio managers of Swedbank Robur Security and Defence.

The fund will invest globally and initially consist of 20–40 holdings, in companies of varying sizes and across different parts of the value chain. Examples of investments include defence industry (such as aerospace and space systems, naval systems, drones and anti-drone technology), cybersecurity (such as network and cloud solutions, identity and access protection, surveillance), and civil protection (physical security, safety equipment, protection of critical infrastructure, and emergency services).

- With a global investment strategy, we gain access to a broad range of companies and can take advantage of opportunities worldwide. At the same time, the geographical diversification contributes to a well-balanced portfolio. Even though the fund is new, we are not entering uncharted territory – we already have long-standing experience and deep expertise in these areas. This enables us to manage Security and Defence responsibly and insightfully from day one, says Patric Naeslund, portfolio manager of Swedbank Robur Security and Defence.

The fund will be traded daily and will have a management fee of 1.25%. The portfolio management team consists of an experienced team of Swedbank Robur managers:



Agnes Virf, Portfolio Manager Swedbank Robur Security and Defence, Deputy Portfolio Manager Allemansfond Komplett and Kapitalinvest

Patric Naeslund, Portfolio Manager Swedbank Robur Security and Defence, Portfolio Manager Swedbank Robur Allemansfond Ulrik Grönvall, Portfolio Manager Swedbank Robur Security and Defence, Portfolio Manager Kapitalinvest

Carina Sesser, Head of Press and Information, Swedbank Robur, +46 72 230 52 64

* UN Sustainable Development Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

