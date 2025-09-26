Angola International Mining Conference (AIMC 2025) Reveals Dynamic Lineup Of Sponsors And Exhibitors - Four Weeks To Go

With just four weeks until doors open, AIMC 2025 today unveiled an expanded and compelling roster of sponsors and exhibitors that reflects growing global interest in Angola's mining potential.

The initial list brings together government bodies, mining operators, service providers, equipment suppliers, financiers and international partners - signaling a high-impact event on October 22–23 in Luanda where strategy, investment and sustainable development will be front and center.

Standout sponsors and partners



Institutional®ulatory : ANRM (National Agency for Mineral Resources) - Titanium Sponsor; SODIAM E.P. - Platinum; ENDIAMA E.P. - Diamond; Port of Namibe - Gold. These institutions will play a central role in panels and bilateral meetings, presenting regulatory updates, investment incentives and regional licensing priorities that aim to streamline project development and strengthen oversight.

Operators&producers: Sociedade Mineira de Luele - Platinum; Sociedade Mineira de Catoca - Diamond; De Beers - Diamond; exhibitors include Rio Tinto, Minbos and Kaixepa. Attendees can expect operator-led sessions on exploration breakthroughs, mine development roadmaps, community engagement strategies and case studies demonstrating operational best practice in Angola's geology.

Energy: Sonangol - Titanium; Sonagalp - exhibitor. Representatives will discuss energy supply frameworks for mining operations, opportunities for local content in fuel and power infrastructure, and collaborative approaches to decarbonization and shared logistics.

Finance&insurance : ENSA Seguros de Angola - Gold; Caixa Angola - exhibitor; Banco Keve - Associate Sponsor. These institutions will host workshops and roundtables on project finance structures, risk mitigation tools, insurance products tailored to mining, and investor readiness - critical for translating resource potential into funded projects.

Equipment&services: HiperMáquinas Angola - Platinum; Maqman / Maqtools - Gold; GeoAtlanticus - Gold. The exhibitor hall will showcase the latest in heavy machinery, drilling technology, geotechnical services, surveying, and digital monitoring solutions, enabling operators and service providers to evaluate fit-for-purpose equipment and local supply chain options. Additional confirmed names: Tratomaquinas, Alaturca, Geosondas, Chinangol, Dronesig Angola, Mpolo / Tecnopromic, CNC ITIE, Ciertex Angola, Sonair, SinoStore Group, Huawei and Transorga Angola Limitada. International partners&exhibitors : Minelabe, PRD Rigs, Bauer, SONAIR, KODO Drilling, Bond Equipment and Spatial Dimension. These global suppliers and technical partners will provide international perspectives on best practices, technology transfer and joint-venture opportunities, reinforcing Angola's attractiveness for cross-border partnerships.

Digital Mining Cadastre: a governance milestone

AIMC 2025 will formally launch Angola's Digital Mining Cadastre - a transformative step toward digitized licensing and transparent governance. The Cadastre centralises permit applications, geological and spatial data, license histories and compliance records in a single online platform. This will accelerate approval timelines, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and create an auditable trail that improves investor confidence and public accountability.

The official launch - expected to feature remarks by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço - will include a live demonstration, stakeholder Q&A and sessions on integration with environmental permitting and tax reporting systems.

Program highlights and thematic deep dives

The conference program is built to move conversations from policy to practice, with targeted sessions that combine high-level strategy and actionable outcomes:



Financing the Future : A deep dive into financing mechanisms for exploration and mine development, including project structuring, off-take agreements, equity and debt instruments, and public-private partnership models. Speakers such as Maurice Madiba (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) and Fernando Amaral (SODIAM E.P.) will present case studies and investor expectations for risk-return profiles in Angola.

Risks, Taxation&Regulation : Practical guidance on navigating Angola's fiscal regime, tax incentives, royalty structures and compliance obligations. Panelists including Rúben Brigolas (PLMJ Advogados) and insurance experts from Ensa Seguros will address dispute prevention, contract best practices and strategies to mitigate political, environmental and operational risks.

Sustainable Supply Chain: Focused discussion on the Lobito Corridor as a backbone for mineral export logistics, covering port capacity, rail and road integration, customs facilitation, local content development and community benefits. The session will explore opportunities to shorten lead times, reduce costs and enhance traceability across the value chain.

Oil&Mining Synergies : Cross-sector dialogue on shared infrastructure, knowledge transfer and coordinated resource planning. Senior leaders from ANPG, IGEO, ANRM and companies such as Equinor, Sociedade Mineira da CATOCA and SONANGOL will examine models for co-investment in power, transport and processing facilities that unlock scale economies.

Women in Mining&Inclusion : Panels and breakout sessions highlighting programs, mentorship pathways and procurement opportunities to accelerate women's participation across technical, management and leadership roles in mining and oil&gas. Strategic Minerals&Energy Transition : Technical and policy sessions on critical minerals, responsible sourcing, local beneficiation opportunities and Angola's role in global supply chains for the energy transition, with contributions from Pensana Plc and the Critical Minerals Africa Group.

Global participation and governance agenda

AIMC 2025 has attracted major multinationals - Rio Tinto, De Beers and Ivanhoe - alongside specialist consultancies like Wood Mackenzie and civil-society watchdogs such as Global Witness. This mix creates a platform for frank discussion on governance, ESG performance, anti-corruption measures and community rights. Sessions will explore how international standards and local regulation can align to attract capital while ensuring social and environmental safeguards.

Momentum ahead of the conference

Momentum is building - last week's pre-event webinar on the Lobito Corridor drew more than 700 participants and sparked follow-up meetings between public and private stakeholders. The exhibitor floor is shaping up to be a marketplace for partnerships, procurement and technological upgrades, while the conference program is curated to produce concrete next steps for project development.

Next steps - register and engage

Delegates, exhibitors, investors and media are invited to register now. Early registration secures access to plenaries, workshops, networking lounges and one-on-one meetings with sponsors and delegations.

About AIMC 2025:

AIMC 2025 (Angola International Mining Conference) convenes public and private sector leaders, investors, technical experts and civil society to advance responsible mining development in Angola. The conference promotes investment, transparency, sustainability and regional integration across the mining value chain, aiming to translate geological potential into long-term economic value for Angola.