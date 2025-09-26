Navratri 2025: Missing Dandiya? Five Garba Night Events You Can Visit In Mumbai, Delhi On Weekend

MENAFN - Live Mint) Get ready to groove to the beats of live dhol, vibrant garba rhythms, and DJ mixes that will keep you on your toes all night.

With colourful decor, traditional vibes, and festive food and drinks, here are the top five venues to celebrate Dandiya night in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The Global Garba Festival brings Gujarat's Navratri magic to Delhi for three unforgettable nights of music, dance, food, and culture. This isn't just another event - it's a celebration of tradition, rhythm, and community under the stars.

Garba, led by the incredible Geeta Jhala, every evening, power-packed live performances by Salim-Sulaiman on the 27th and Anwar Khan Manganiar on the 28th.

Venue : Sunder Nursery, Delhi

Timings : 6 PM from Friday to Sunday (September 26 to September 28)

Ticket Price : ₹1,199 onwards

Dandiya Masti is Delhi's biggest Navratri celebration hosted by the Gujarati community. This year marks 25 glorious years of the event.

This event celebrates culture, community, and the vibrant spirit of Navratri and is organised by the Gujarati NGO - Gujarati Vikas Mandal Uttar Delhi and Sahakar.

Venue : Rajwada Palace Emerald

Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 26 to September 30

Ticket Price : ₹1000

Imperfecto – Delhi-NCR

Imperfecto is celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri with a night full of music, dance, and unstoppable energy at eight different venues across Delhi NCR.

Venue :



Imperfecto Mehfil (Delhi)

Imperfecto Shor (Faridabad)

Informal by Imperfecto (Janpath)

Imperfecto Indirapuram

Imperfecto Gardens Galleria

Imperfecto Shor (Delhi)

Imperfecto Boutique (Delhi)

Parra By Khubani (Delhi) Imperfecto Patio (Gurugram)

Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 26 - October 1

Ticket Price : ₹499 onwards

Who better than the queen of Dandiya herself singing her songs for you to play Garba? Falguni Pathak is back with a mixed bag of racy and traditional numbers only for you.

Venue : Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 25 - October 1

Ticket price : ₹1899 onwards

Divya Raas Navratri with Keerthi Sagathia

Led by powerhouse performer Keerthi Sagathia, whose soulful voice and electrifying energy guarantee unforgettable evenings of music and dance, this Garba event promises to be truly extraordinary.

Venue : Inorbit Mall, Malad

Timings : 7 PM onwards from September 25 - October 1

Ticket price : ₹499 onwards