Navratri 2025: Missing Dandiya? Five Garba Night Events You Can Visit In Mumbai, Delhi On Weekend
With colourful decor, traditional vibes, and festive food and drinks, here are the top five venues to celebrate Dandiya night in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.Also Read | Navratri 2025: Stories behind each of nine forms of Goddess Durga – Navadurga Global Garba Festival 2025 – Delhi
The Global Garba Festival brings Gujarat's Navratri magic to Delhi for three unforgettable nights of music, dance, food, and culture. This isn't just another event - it's a celebration of tradition, rhythm, and community under the stars.
Garba, led by the incredible Geeta Jhala, every evening, power-packed live performances by Salim-Sulaiman on the 27th and Anwar Khan Manganiar on the 28th.
Venue : Sunder Nursery, Delhi
Timings : 6 PM from Friday to Sunday (September 26 to September 28)
Ticket Price : ₹1,199 onwardsAlso Read | Navratri 2025: Check Navratri Day 5 to Day 9 colours and their significance Dandiya Masti – Delhi
Dandiya Masti is Delhi's biggest Navratri celebration hosted by the Gujarati community. This year marks 25 glorious years of the event.
This event celebrates culture, community, and the vibrant spirit of Navratri and is organised by the Gujarati NGO - Gujarati Vikas Mandal Uttar Delhi and Sahakar.
Venue : Rajwada Palace Emerald
Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 26 to September 30
Ticket Price : ₹1000Imperfecto – Delhi-NCR
Imperfecto is celebrating the festive spirit of Navratri with a night full of music, dance, and unstoppable energy at eight different venues across Delhi NCR.
Venue :
- Imperfecto Mehfil (Delhi) Imperfecto Shor (Faridabad) Informal by Imperfecto (Janpath) Imperfecto Indirapuram Imperfecto Gardens Galleria Imperfecto Shor (Delhi) Imperfecto Boutique (Delhi) Parra By Khubani (Delhi) Imperfecto Patio (Gurugram)
Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 26 - October 1
Ticket Price : ₹499 onwardsAlso Read | Navratri 2025: Check 10 low-calorie snacks perfect for garba nights Radiance Dandiya With Falguni Pathak – Mumbai
Who better than the queen of Dandiya herself singing her songs for you to play Garba? Falguni Pathak is back with a mixed bag of racy and traditional numbers only for you.
Venue : Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
Timings : 8 PM onwards from September 25 - October 1
Ticket price : ₹1899 onwardsDivya Raas Navratri with Keerthi Sagathia
Led by powerhouse performer Keerthi Sagathia, whose soulful voice and electrifying energy guarantee unforgettable evenings of music and dance, this Garba event promises to be truly extraordinary.
Venue : Inorbit Mall, Malad
Timings : 7 PM onwards from September 25 - October 1
Ticket price : ₹499 onwards
